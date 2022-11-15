Skip to main content

Anthony Rizzo Stays With Yankees, Agrees to $40 Million Deal

Rizzo is returning to the Bronx for at least the next two seasons.
Anthony Rizzo isn't going anywhere.

After briefly entering free agency, Rizzo has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $34 deal with the Yankees, a contract that includes a club option of $17 million for a third season in 2025.

With a buyout worth $6 million attached to that third season, Rizzo will make at least $40 million from this contract, a well-deserved raise after a powerful performance in 2022.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was first to report that Rizzo was re-signing with the Yankees. Jack Curry of YES Network followed with the contract details. 

Rizzo exercised his opt-out clause earlier this month, hitting free agency. He was due $16 million in 2023 on his old contract, a two-year pact that he signed before the 2022 season. 

The Yankees responded with a qualifying offer, a one-year deal worth $19.65 million. Both sides were able to negotiate a longer commitment with a financial increase, exactly what Rizzo was looking for this winter.

Rizzo, 33, tied his career-high with 32 home runs this season, hitting .224/.338/.480 with 132 wRC+. The first baseman was also nominated for a Gold Glove Award in 2022, routinely picking up his teammates on the infield in his first full season in a Yankees uniform.

By re-signing this quickly, Rizzo helps the Yankees transition their focus to other offseason priorities. New York is still working on retaining Aaron Judge this winter, a superstar that's poised to sign a record-setting contract. They also have a hole in left field and will likely address their pitching staff in one way or another.

For what it's worth, Rizzo and Judge became friends since the first baseman was acquired from the Cubs before last year's trade deadline. Keeping one of Judge's closest friends around certainly can't hurt when trying to keep No. 99 in the Bronx. 

Rizzo's experience and presence in the clubhouse is a key to this deal as well. Before he re-signed on Tuesday, the Yankees didn't have a single player with a World Series ring on their 40-man roster. While other veterans will be added along the way, Rizzo is already a central contributor to New York's clubhouse culture, helping behind the scenes to bring the best out of this talented roster. 

