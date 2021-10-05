Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Score Updates — American League Wild Card Game

The New York Yankees travel to face the Boston Red Sox in the 2021 American League Wild Card Game at Fenway Park. Follow along for live updates and analysis.

The greatest rivalry in baseball with a trip to the American League Division Series on the line.

It doesn't get much better than that.

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in a do-or-die showdown at Fenway Park. Ace Gerrit Cole toes the rubber in hostile territory, facing off with right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.

Can New York overcome inconsistencies, putting together a comprehensive performance to punch a ticket to the next round? Or will the Red Sox take care of business at home, riding their powerful lineup to a victory?

Bronx native Andrew Velazquez gets the start at shortstop, allowing Gio Urshela to return to his primary position at third base. Urshela is still working back physically from his dive into the third-base dugout at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, a heroic catch but a scary play.

On offense, Anthony Rizzo is hitting leadoff, looking to prevent Eovaldi from getting comfortable, setting the table for the big boppers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton behind him.

Remember how good those two sluggers were during New York's last series in Boston a few weekends ago? This team will need their best players to shine bright on the biggest stage once again.

Finally, it'll come down to the bullpen. Once Cole is done, who will manager Aaron Boone summon and can he rely on a deep 'pen to hold onto a lead (or keep the offense in the game).

All of that being said, here's some related reading to get you set for first pitch, scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

