Gary Sánchez Explains Why He's Not Interested in Participating in the Home Run Derby

Thanks, but no thanks.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez is not interested in participating in the Home Run Derby this year.

Despite being red-hot at the plate recently, Sánchez does not want to take part in this event at Coors Field in Colorado next month.

“I had a really good time the first time I went, but after the first round, I got tired,’’ said Sánchez Thursday of his participation in the 2017 Derby. “I don’t want to do that right now.”

Speaking of 2017, Sánchez has looked closer to his All-Star form in the last few weeks. The 28-year-old has endured a torrid stretch offensively, slashing .346/.404/.827 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs in his last 52 at-bats across 15 games.

On Wednesday, Sánchez smashed a clutch solo home run to tie the game with the Kansas City Royals in the bottom of the ninth, which eventually led to a Yankees’ walk-off victory later in the inning on Luke Voit’s game-winning single.

He also went deep again on Thursday, a three-run shot to bust open the Yankees’ 8-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Sánchez's latest homer put him at 13 for the year, which is second on the team behind Aaron Judge’s club leading 16 bombs.

Aaron Judge Has 'No Interest' in Participating in This Year's Home Run Derby

In the words of the late, great Biggie Smalls:

It was all a dream

This pretty much sums of Gary Sánchez's season, which began with him getting benched and nearly singled out of the equation altogether. But instead, the resilient catcher looks like he has officially proven the Yankees right for hanging onto him and is making a big difference in their lineup as of late.

As a result of his recent success, Sánchez has raised his offensive numbers to .240/.344/.847 with 13 homers and 29 RBI this season. When Sánchez is swinging the bat like this, the Yankees have a scary offense.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.