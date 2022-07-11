Yankees' Jose Trevino Opens Up About First All-Star Game Selection

Trevino was voted to the first All-Star Game of his career, one of six Yankees set to make the trip to Los Angeles later this month.

BOSTON — When the Yankees traded for Jose Trevino this spring, New York was adding a defensive-minded catcher to platoon with Kyle Higashioka.

What they acquired from the Texas Rangers was a future first-time All-Star, a backstop that's shining on both sides of the ball, playing for the team he rooted for as a kid.

Trevino is one of six players that will represent the Yankees at the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles later this month. Closer Clay Holmes and starting pitcher Nestor Cortes are the other two Yankees headed to the Midsummer Classic for the first time. Ace Gerrit Cole was also elected while outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will start for the American League.

Speaking about his All-Star achievement on Sunday, shortly after learning he made the team, Trevino couldn't have been more gracious, thanking everyone that voted for him and helped him along the way.

"It's been a long journey," Trevino said at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon. "I'm out to prove the people that believed in me right. I'm not trying to prove anybody wrong anymore. I'm just trying to prove everybody that believed in me right. I'm very thankful for my time with the Rangers, I'm very thankful for the coaches over there, the staff, the front office, my teammates."

The Yankees posted a video to social media of the moment manager Aaron Boone delivered the news to Trevino. The catcher put his face in his hands, reacting with a mix of pure emotion and disbelief.

"If you would've told me a year ago I wouldn't have believed you," he said to Boone. "A New York Yankee and an All-Star? I wouldn't believe you."

Across 57 games with the Yankees this season, entering play on Sunday, Trevino is hitting .255/.303/.438 with seven home runs, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored and multiple walk-off hits. He leads all catchers in Statcast's framing metric, producing 14 defensive runs saved behind the dish.

"He's been awesome. He's just totally worthy of this," Boone said before Sunday's game against the Red Sox. "If he's not on that team, something's wrong. From a standpoint of impacting whether you win or lose, he's had as a big a hand in all of this as anyone. ... He's been more than we could ever hope for."

Trevino kept crediting those around him, singling out New York's training staff and strength coaches, teammates, family and friends. In years past, Trevino struggled to secure playing time, producing pedestrian numbers or missing time due to injury. Now, he's going to be in Los Angeles on July 19 surrounded by the best players in the sport, helping the American League compete for an All-Star Game victory.

"He's been exceptional for us and the tandem behind the dish has been a real weapon for us all year," Cole said. "Trevy excelling at the plate and excelling in this market, in this clubhouse, it's just magical. He is very well deserving and I'm excited to see him get the recognition that he deserves."

Asked if this year can get any better—factoring an All-Star Game appearance with a trade to his favorite team and a meeting with Derek Jeter, his favorite player growing up—the backstop smiled.

"It can get better," Trevino said. "It can get way better."

A World Series title might do the trick.

