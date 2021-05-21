Yankees Unsure About Severity Of Clint Frazier's Neck Injury

There's a chance the Yankees' injury woes could get even worse when New York returns home from the club's extended road trip on Friday.

After missing each of the last three games due to stiffness in his neck, Clint Frazier will visit the team's doctor and undergo a battery of tests when New York gets back to the Bronx, manager Aaron Boone revealed on Thursday morning.

"He's doing alright. Still just stiffness in that neck," Boone said. "We just want to get back to New York and see what we're dealing with and hopefully get some better news on that."

Frazier last played on Monday, going 0-for-3 in a loss to the Rangers. New York rattled off wins in each of their next three contests in Texas—including Corey Kluber's no-hitter on Wednesday—but Frazier remained on the bench.

It's hard to predict exactly what kind of diagnosis the Yankees will give Frazier for this nagging discomfort. At first, he was held out of the lineup as a precaution. The need for a slew of tests and treatment, however, indicates at least the possibility that this could be warrant more time on the sidelines.

Frazier has a propensity for making diving catches in the outfield, utilizing the improvements he's made on defense to produce some highlight-reel plays. The outfielder has made three different web gems this season, with Superman-esque dives, including this spectacular catch in Baltimore last weekend.

Grabs like this come with hard landings and whiplash, though. It's unclear if that catch had anything to do with Frazier's neck stiffness.

If Frazier happens to go on the injured list, he'd join Aaron Hicks (torn sheath in left wrist), Giancarlo Stanton (left quad strain) and Ryan LaMarre (right hamstring). Rougned Odor (left knee) and Gleyber Torres (COVID IL) were both reinstated from IL stints over the last few days.

Either way, Frazier sitting has opened the door for Miguel Andújar and Tyler Wade to get quite a few reps in the outfield these last several days. Albeit a small sample size, over a few days against the lowly Rangers, both contributed on both sides of the ball.

After a four-game hitting streak to open the season, Frazier is hitting .117 (11-for-94) over his last 32 games.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.