New York Yankees Could Land This Star Slugger to Upgrade Infield
With all the focus centered around retaining superstar Juan Soto, the New York Yankees could go after another big bat to upgrade their infield.
Should Soto, a 26-year-old generational talent who is expected to draw a historic long-term contract, walk to another team in free agency, there is an additional option that would boost the Yankees' offense significantly.
That would be third baseman Alex Bregman, who has spent the entirety of his nine-year big-league career with the rival Houston Astros.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports recently predicted that Bregman will wind up going to the Yankees this winter.
"Bregman has always loved the spotlight, dreamed of playing on the big stage, and what’s bigger than New York," Nightengale wrote. "He’ll have both New York teams bidding for him but the Yankees will be the ultimate winner."
Bregman, who will be 31 in March, has been one of the best infielders in baseball since entering the league in 2016. He got off to a bit of a slow start last season, but still finished with a .260/.315/.453 slash line, a .768 OPS, 26 home runs and 75 RBIs in 145 games. Bregman also posted a .834 OPS and smacked 14 homers in the second-half.
Bregman was a two-time World Series champion with the Astros, and has a strong postseason track record with 19 homers and a .789 OPS in 99 playoff games in his career.
Bregman is also willing to move to second base if needed depending on the team he signs with. With Gleyber Torres also being a free agent, the Yankees could potentially sign Bregman and stick him at third base, shifting Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to his natural position at second base.
The Yankees, who are set to meet with Soto and his agent Scott Boras in California in the near future, will likely do everything in their power to bring back the young phenom. That being said, Bregman, another client of Boras, wouldn't be a bad fall-back option.
The Athletic projects Bregman will receive a seven-year, $189 million deal in free agency. If the Yankees lose Soto, they'd have more money to allocate to several stars such as Bregman, among others.