New York Yankees Decline Veteran Reliever's Club Option
The New York Yankees made the expected move regarding this veteran hurler's status.
The Yankees declined right-handed reliever Lou Trivino's $5 million club option, which means he will now become a free agent.
New York acquired Trivino in the Frankie Montas deal with the Oakland Athletics at the 2022 MLB trade deadline. However, both pitchers were unable to stay healthy during their time in pinstripes.
Trivino initially made an impact upon joining the Yankees, posting a 1.66 ERA in 25 appearances down the stretch of the 2022 season. He also tossed four scoreless appearances in the postseason that October.
But Trivino has not appeared in the majors since Game 3 of the 2022 ALCS. The righty suffered an elbow strain during the spring of 2023 and wound up needing Tommy John surgery that knocked him out for the entire season.
The Yankees opted to non-tender Trivino last offseason, but brought him back on a lesser deal that included a club option for 2025. The team ultimately declined this option after the 33-year-old did not pitch in the big-leagues in 2024.
Trivino was slowed by numerous setbacks in his rehab this past season and did not begin a minor league rehab assignment until August 29. The righty produced a 4.91 ERA in 11 innings between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The Yankees did not call him up down the stretch of the season.
In addition to Trivino, the Yankees have a number of relievers set to become free agents, including Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill and Jonathan Loaisiga.