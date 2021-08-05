Anthony Rizzo Makes Yankees History With First Home Run at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK — Anthony Rizzo's home run on Wednesday night wasn't just his first at Yankee Stadium, breaking up Matt Harvey's modest bid at a no-hitter, but it was also historic.

The first baseman became the first player ever to record an RBI in each of their first six games with the Yankees.

It's an unprecedented start to his Yankees career after the slugger swapped teams at the Trade Deadline following a decade with the Chicago Cubs.

Rizzo's solo shot in the fourth inning was his third homer in a Yankees uniform, raising his batting average with the club to .471 (8-for-17) over six games. It was his eighth run scored in his new digs—he even worked his fourth walk in a Yankees uniform in his first plate appearance of the night before going yard.

The blast soared off Rizzo's bat at 109.4 mph, sailing over the right-center field wall and into the Yankees' bullpen. It wasn't quite as majestic as the two homers Rizzo clobbered at loanDepot park during the Bombers' sweep of the Marlins, but they all count the same.

Sparked By Pennant Chase, Anthony Rizzo Is Showing Yankees Why 'He's a Keeper'

Across the board, Rizzo has been contributing since the trade, a deal that sent two pitching prospects back to Chicago. He's flashed his elite defense at first base, used his plate discipline to work counts and get on base, provided a spark with his presence in the clubhouse and helped this team gather some momentum as they look to contend for a spot in the playoffs.

