Luke Voit Returns From Injured List With a Bang

NEW YORK — Before Tuesday night's game began, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about Luke Voit's return from the injured list and whether or not the slugger had any limitations .

"He's built up and should be ready to roll," Boone said.

It didn't take long for Voit to prove he's ready to face big-league pitching.

On the very first pitch he saw in the first inning, Voit absolutely unloaded on a hanging slider from Royals right-hander Brady Singer, sending a no-doubter to the bleachers in left. His second home run of the season left his bat at a scorching 109.8 mph, sailing 423 feet.

The first baseman knew it was gone right when it cracked off his lumber, leaning back before easing into his home run trot.

Later in the game, Voit came inches away from a second home run, ending up with a triple as a fan reached over the left-field wall. Boone elected to summon Tyler Wade as a pinch-runner at third, ending Voit's day in the seventh frame.

Wade came around to score moments later on a wild pitch, the go-ahead run in a tie ballgame.

Voit hadn't played since May 25, missing almost an entire month due to an oblique strain. It wasn't his first stint on the injured list this season either, spending the first 34 games of the campaign on the sidelines after surgery on his left knee during spring training.

Those two injuries have limited Voit to just a dozen games this season entering play on Tuesday night. Boone seemed confident pregame that Voit will return to form quickly after a solid stretch of hitting during his rehab assignment.

"He looks good," Boone said. "He looks like he's in a really good frame of mind. I think he's feeling really, really good physically and obviously we didn't rush this rehab. He got quite a few at-bats down there and feel like he's in a good spot and ready to contribute."

As for whether or not Voit will be limited in his playing time, coming back from his oblique injury, Boone noted that the slugger won't be in the lineup every game going forward. New York began a 13-day stretch without an off day on Tuesday.

If he's swinging the bat like he did in his first at-bat on Tuesday night, however, it'll be tough to keep him out of the lineup.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.