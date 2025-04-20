New York Yankees Get Incredibly Positive Update on Slugger Injured Against Rays
The New York Yankees have been dealing with a multitude of injuries in the early going of the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their pitching staff being decimated has garnered the most attention, with ace Gerrit Cole and reigning American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil dealing with a lat injury and having the start of his throwing program pushed back.
In the lineup, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton and veteran DJ LeMahieu have been sidelined to begin the season.
With the reigning ALCS MVP sidelined, the team has turned to young slugger Ben Rice to help fill the void.
He has been excellent through his first 18 games and 74 plate appearances with a .297/.392/.609 slash line. The pop lost by Stanton being out of the lineup has more than been replaced with Rice hitting five home runs, three doubles and one triple with nine RBI.
Unfortunately, he suffered an injury scare of his own on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, he was removed from the game that afternoon at Steinbrenner Field with what the team was calling an elbow contusion.
It was concerning enough that he was being sent for X-rays and a CT scan to figure out the extent of the injury.
That was the bad news. The good news is that all of the tests have come back looking good.
Also shared by Hoch, both the X-rays and CT scan have come back negative, which means he has avoided anything serious for now.
That is as good of an update as the team could have provided, especially since they lost in extra innings on Saturday, 10-8.
With so many key parts already sidelined, it would have been a massive blow to lose Rice for an extended period of time on top of that.