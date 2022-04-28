Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Becomes 7th Fastest Player To 350 Home Runs

Stanton's 350th home run was his first home run since the second game of the regular season, ending a 14-game drought.

This Yankees’ slugger achieved a major milestone in his career on Wednesday night.

Giancarlo Stanton took Baltimore Orioles righty Tyler Wells deep for a two-run home run to give the Yankees an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. But it wasn’t just any ordinary long ball for Stanton, who has hit plenty of them across 13 big-league seasons.

This dinger was the 350th homer of his career.

Stanton, 32, became the seventh fastest player in MLB history to reach the 350-home run mark. The Bronx Bomber’s historic big fly traveled 417 feet and had an exit velocity of 108.6 mph.

The Yankees are hoping that this homer will help Stanton break out of his early season slump. Coming into the night, the outfielder/designated hitter was slashing just .222/.231/.333 with two homers, nine RBI and 22 strikeouts in 63 at-bats.

Stanton is an important bat in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup but has struggled to remain on the field since being traded to New York by the Miami Marlins prior to the 2018 season. Last year, Stanton was able to stay relatively healthy, playing in 139 games, and the results were significant: 35 homers, 97 RBI, a .273/.354/.516 triple slash and an .870 OPS. Before coming to the Yankees, Stanton captured the National League MVP Award with the Marlins in 2017.

If the Yankees are going to seriously contend in the American League this season, Stanton must replicate a similar performance to his 2021 campaign. As a result, his career home run total will likely soar past the 350 long ball milestone that he reached on Wednesday night.

