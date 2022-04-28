Skip to main content

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Becomes 7th Fastest Player To 350 Home Runs

Stanton's 350th home run was his first home run since the second game of the regular season, ending a 14-game drought.

This Yankees’ slugger achieved a major milestone in his career on Wednesday night.

Giancarlo Stanton took Baltimore Orioles righty Tyler Wells deep for a two-run home run to give the Yankees an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. But it wasn’t just any ordinary long ball for Stanton, who has hit plenty of them across 13 big-league seasons. 

This dinger was the 350th homer of his career.

Stanton, 32, became the seventh fastest player in MLB history to reach the 350-home run mark. The Bronx Bomber’s historic big fly traveled 417 feet and had an exit velocity of 108.6 mph.

The Yankees are hoping that this homer will help Stanton break out of his early season slump. Coming into the night, the outfielder/designated hitter was slashing just .222/.231/.333 with two homers, nine RBI and 22 strikeouts in 63 at-bats.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Stanton is an important bat in the middle of the Yankees’ lineup but has struggled to remain on the field since being traded to New York by the Miami Marlins prior to the 2018 season. Last year, Stanton was able to stay relatively healthy, playing in 139 games, and the results were significant: 35 homers, 97 RBI, a .273/.354/.516 triple slash and an .870 OPS. Before coming to the Yankees, Stanton captured the National League MVP Award with the Marlins in 2017.

If the Yankees are going to seriously contend in the American League this season, Stanton must replicate a similar performance to his 2021 campaign. As a result, his career home run total will likely soar past the 350 long ball milestone that he reached on Wednesday night. 

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo celebrates home run
News

Anthony Rizzo’s First 3-HR Game Was Also MLB’s Shortest Since 2006

By Gary Phillips20 hours ago
Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo lifts bat after hitting home run
News

Anthony Rizzo's First Career Three-Homer Game Gives Him MLB Lead in Home Runs

By Max Goodman22 hours ago
Yankees OF Joey Gallo smiles in dugout
News

Yankees' Joey Gallo Hits First Home Run of Season

By Max GoodmanApr 26, 2022
Yankee Stadium Opening Day national anthem
News

What We Learned About Release Of 'Yankee Letter'

By Pat RagazzoApr 26, 2022
Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo watches home run
News

Anthony Rizzo Pulling His Weight Early Into Yankees Reunion

By Gary PhillipsApr 26, 2022
Yankees Miguel Andújar taking batting practice
News

Yankees Recall Miguel Andújar From Triple-A

By Max GoodmanApr 26, 2022
Yankees SP Gerrit Cole pitching against Cleveland Guardians
News

Gerrit Cole’s Switch to Jose Trevino was ‘Seamless’

By Gary PhillipsApr 25, 2022
Yankees fans interact with Guardians players during incident at Yankee Stadium
News

Yankees Increase Security at Yankee Stadium After Incident With Guardians

By Max GoodmanApr 24, 2022