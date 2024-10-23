New York Yankees Have This Advantage in World Series

Giancarlo Stanton in 25 career games at Dodger Stadium 💪



.309 AVG (29-94 AB)

9 2B

10 HR

26 RBI

.723 SLG



His 1.086 OPS ranks 2nd among stadiums he has played at least 15 games at, only behind Coors Field (1.117). pic.twitter.com/FOdTcmcJ5m