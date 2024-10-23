New York Yankees Have This Advantage in World Series
The 2024 World Series features two of baseball's most explosive offenses squaring off against solid but vulnerable pitching staffs. If the New York Yankees are to secure their 28th championship, they may need to win a few games in high-scoring fashion.
Fortunately for the Bronx Bombers, their top three sluggers boast impressive career numbers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, especially on the road, where Games 1, 2, and, if necessary, 6 and 7 will take place.
Yankees' center fielder Aaron Judge led the league with 58 home runs this season, just ahead of Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani, who hit 54. While Ohtani has showcased a strong postseason presence with a .934 OPS through his first 11 games, Judge has struggled, batting .161/.317/.387 in his last nine.
However, the geography of the upcoming series might just provide the spark the Yankees' captain needs.
The Linden, California, native, who grew up a fan of the rival San Francisco Giants, has had limited chances to play close to home as a career AL East player, but he thrives when he does. In 10 career games against the Dodgers, five of which have been on the road, Judge is 14-for-36 (.389) with eight home runs, two doubles, five walks, and a 1.575 OPS. His only better OPS comes against his hometown Giants (1.751 in six games).
Judge homered in every game of the Players’ Weekend series at Dodger Stadium in 2019 and hit three more against them at Yankee Stadium earlier this season. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, he is not the only physically imposing Yankee with California connections.
ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton grew up a Dodgers fan in Tujunga area of Los Angeles. His childhood team overlooked him twice in the MLB Draft and missed out when he listed them as one of four teams he would accept a trade to after his 2017 MVP season. He has never let them forget it.
In 25 career games at Dodger Stadium, Stanton is 29-for-94 (.309) with nine doubles, 10 home runs, 26 RBIs, and a .723 SLG. His 1.086 OPS ranks second among stadiums where he has played at least 15 games, behind only the hitter-friendly Coors Field (1.117). He also won All-Star Game MVP honors at Dodger Stadium in 2022.
While superstar teammate Juan Soto has no direct ties to Los Angeles—beyond spending 1.5 seasons with their rival San Diego Padres—he also enjoys hitting at Dodger Stadium. In 20 career games there, he boasts a .947 OPS and won the Home Run Derby at the historic ballpark in 2022.
With Game 1 scheduled for Friday at 8:08 p.m. ET, New York's offense will look to set the tone for the series by giving ace Gerrit Cole, another California native, an early lead to work with. They will face right-hander Jack Flaherty, who had a stellar regular season but is coming off one of the worst starts of his career in NLCS Game 5 against the New York Mets, where he allowed eight runs in just three innings.