New York Yankees' Hurler Claimed Off Waivers by AL Contender
It has been an interesting type of travel year for right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin.
After being designated for assignment by the New York Yankees on August 25, he has found a new home, but it is not exactly new for him in 2024.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Tonkin was claimed off waivers by the Minnesota Twins.
It is not the first time this year that Tonkin has been with the Twins. Minnesota originally acquired him on April 9 in a trade from the New York Mets. However, the 34-year-old was designated for assignment four days later after one outing. Before this season, he was with the Twins from 2013-2017 as well.
After the Mets had Tonkin for a brief period in April a second time, the Yankees claimed him off waivers. At times, Tonkin was a major help to the Yankee bullpen when they needed a boost. In pinstripes he had a 3.38 ERA, 57 strikeouts to 21 walks, and recorded a pair of saves in 56 innings (39 appearances).
Tonkin's best month of the season was in June. Over 13 appearances, he pitched to a 1.10 ERA, had 19 strikeouts to 6 walks, and held opponents to a .132 batting average against across 10 1/3 innings.
With the Yankees likely to get bullpen reinforcements back in the near future such as Scott Effross, Ian Hamilton, and Lou Trivino, there was not much room for Tonkin to be on the roster for much longer. Plus, from July 1-August 25, he had allowed 17 earned runs over 26 1/3 innings, so his performances started to hit a bit of a decline.
While Tonkin will no longer be pitching in the Bronx, there is a chance the Yankees could see him again if both New York and Minnesota make the postseason. Regardless, Tonkin was vastly improved during his time with the Yankees.