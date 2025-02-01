New York Yankees Interested in Upgrading Infield, Eyeing Two Free Agents
The New York Yankees are still in need of some help in their infield, specifically at third base. That help could come via free agency.
Per The New York Post, the Yankees are reportedly interested in both Enrique Hernandez and Yoan Moncada. Both of these players have played third base throughout their careers, and that is exactly where New York needs the help.
Anthony Volpe locked up the shortstop position with his play last season. Jazz Chisholm played some third base for the Yankees last year, but he is likely to move back to second base for the 2025 campaign. The Yankees do have some in-house options available to play the hot corner, but Hernandez or Moncada could be the better fit.
Hernandez is fresh off winning a World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not have the best regular season when it comes to hitting. He slashed .229/.373/.654 in 126 games played. However, he was able to be a big reason why the Dodgers won the World Series.
He played 14 playoff games and finished with 15 hits and an OPS of .808. In fact, he has a career .278/.522/.874 slash line in October, which is exactly the type of production the Yankees need out of someone in the postseason.
What makes Hernandez even more enticing for New York is his ability to play all over the field.
He would most likely be the main third baseman for the Yankees, but he can play second base, shortstop and all three outfield positions.
The Puerto Rican utilityman played every position for the Dodgers last season except for right field and catcher. Third base is his weakest defensive position, but the Yankees could use that versatility and bat in their lineup.
Moncada, on the other hand, is a bit more of a risk.
He has played in just 208 games over the last three season combined. However, his bat is still very dangerous in a lineup. Even with the injury riddled seasons, he is a great hitter. While he does have some swing-and-miss in his game, but he has hit at least .260 in four of his last six seasons. The short porches at Yankee Stadium could play to his favor, as well.
In the field, Moncada has played third base exclusively since 2019.
He is not a Gold Glove-caliber fielder, but he does enough to get the job done.
Since 2019, Moncada is worth 11 OAA, but his arm is getting a bit weaker. He can play third base for the Yankees, but his bat makes him a valuable designated hitter, as well.
Because New York needs the help at third base, Hernandez does seem to be the better fit out of these two options based on the injury history of Moncada and his inconsistent play, but both have the chance to be in pinstripes for the 2025 season.