Yankees Discussing Trade for Promising Marlins Pitcher

The New York Yankees, who have been suspiciously quiet so far this offseason, may have some traction when it comes to finally acquiring rotation help.

According to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, the Yankees are in trade talks with the Miami Marlins for right-handed starting pitcher Edward Cabrera.

"With uncertainty surrounding their starting rotation to begin the season, the New York Yankees are talking to the Miami Marlins about a potential trade for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera, league sources toldThe Athletic," Kirschner wrote.

Yankees' Prior Interest in Cabrera

New York previously held interest in Cabrera as well as fellow Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara, the National League Cy Young Award winner in 2022, at the trade deadline last season.

Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Miami was asking for top prospect Spencer Jones in any deal involving either Alcantara or Cabrera. The two sides didn't find common ground before the deadline, and the Yankees opted to focus on adding multiple pieces to their bullpen with the likes of David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird rather than supplementing their rotation.

Jul 28, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Cabrera's 2025 Season and How He'd Fit with Yankees

A former top prospect who has dealt with his fair share of injury issues throughout his career, Cabrera threw 137 2/3 innings across 26 starts for the Marlins in 2025. Over that span, he recorded a 3.53 ERA with a 3.83 FIP and 150 strikeouts.

The 27-year-old's command has long been a point of contention, as he walked 5.1 hitters per nine innings over 294 innings for Miami from 2021 to 2024, but that number came down to 3.1 last season.

With three years of club control remaining, the price tag to land Cabrera in a trade won't be cheap for the Yankees. It's still a gamble worth making, though, as he has true frontline potential, if he hasn't already reached it, and could be a stalwart at the top of the team's rotation for the next few seasons at the very least.

With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón both set to miss the start of the 2026 campaign, Cabrera's presence would help soften that temporary blow and give New York a dependable arm that would give it a chance to win every time he's on the mound.

It remains to be seen if the Yankees will close the deal this time around, but Cabrera would mark their first impact addition of the offseason.

