Jameson Taillon Could Return to AL East in Free Agency, Market Is 'Deep' For Starter

SAN DIEGO — The market for Jameson Taillon is heating up with a few teams emerging as favorites to land the free agent starting pitcher.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Mets, Phillies, Cubs and Orioles are clubs to watch in the Taillon sweepstakes going forward.

Taillon, 31, is coming off a solid season with the Yankees, making 32 starts with a 3.91 ERA in his second campaign with New York. He allowed 26 home runs, a new career-high, but was consistent and durable, striking out 151 batters with only 32 walks in 177.1 innings.

The right-hander mentioned at the conclusion of the 2022 season that he would "love" a chance to stick around with the Yankees this offseason. His spot in New York's rotation is still available, a vacancy behind starters Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas. The Yankees may look to upgrade with a better arm in free agency, though, targeting the likes of Carlos Rodón and Kodai Senga with Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom no longer available.

Feinsand previously reported that Taillon is expected to sign a deal worth more than $56 million. The Orioles and Cubs have room for that type of contract, looking to take a step closer to contention with a veteran starter.

Andy Martino of SNY reported on Sunday that the Mets "made a serious run" at Taillon recently as well. Since then, however, New York spent $86 million on a two-year deal for Verlander. The Phillies have also invested quite a bit of money this week, signing shortstop Trea Turner to a $300 million deal over 11 years.

All these clubs will need to weigh the risks of signing Taillon, a right-hander that has had Tommy John twice in his career. Still, the 31-year-old showed over the last two years in pinstripes that he can hold it down in the middle or bottom of a rotation.

