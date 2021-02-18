Luis Severino Nears First Bullpen Session While Gio Urshela Is 'Close' to Being Game Ready

Two Yankees coming off right elbow injuries in 2020 are on the mend this spring. Here's an update on right-hander Luis Severino and third baseman Gio Urshela

When it comes to the Yankees' starting rotation, the focus as Spring Training kicks off has been ace Gerrit Cole along with new faces Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon. It won't be too long, however, before Luis Severino is back in that mix.

After missing all of last season due to Tommy John surgery, the right-hander is "approaching getting on the mound," Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed on Thursday.

"Right now he's out to 120 feet, it's kind of the last step before he gets on the mound," Boone said on Thursday.

Boone explained that he played catch with Severino a few days ago at George M. Steinbrenner Field and that the right-hander was doing really well. The next step is to toe the rubber, something Boone envisions Severino will be able start doing in a few weeks.

"Next week, he'll be four times at 120 [feet] and then he'll be close to be getting on the mound," Boone said. "He's scheduled to get on the mound probably in the next couple weeks. And then we start to go from there."

Severino could be a huge boost for this team once he's ready to rejoin the rotation. After he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery last February, all signs pointed to Severino returning midway through the 2021 regular season.

If all goes well, New York will have the former ace of the staff back in action with enough time to help make a playoff push. In his last full season, back in 2018, Severino won 19 games. The year before that, the right-hander finished third in the race for the American League Cy Young Award.

As for another Yankee that had an elbow injury last season, third baseman Gio Urshela is progressing well in his recovery from surgery to remove a bone chip this offseason. Entering his third season in pinstripes, Urshela was spotted on Thursday taking grounders at the hot corner, throwing across the diamond.

"He's doing well, he's getting real close," Boone said. "He's been [throwing across the diamond] for about a week now and I think backed up a little bit so the throws got a little bit longer."

Urshela blossomed last year, building on an impressive 2019 campaign and proving he's one of the most reliable hitters in New York's lineup. Across 43 games played, Urshela hit .298 (45-for-151) while leading the team with 11 doubles. He's also a magnificent defender, consistently making the spectacular look routine at third base.

No definitive word from Boone just yet as to whether or not Urshela will be ready for exhibition games in a few weeks. For right now, the Yankees feel like he's in a good place.

