New York Yankees Make a Decision on ALDS Game 3 Starter

The New York Yankees have decided on who will get the ball in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Sep 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees have announced their starting pitcher for Game 3 of the ALDS.

Prior to the Yankees' Game 2 matchup with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, manager Aaron Boone shared that right-hander Clarke Schmidt will be getting the ball in the team's first road contest of the postseason on Wednesday.

The decision came down to Schmidt or promising rookie Luis Gil, but Boone and the Yankees ultimately chose to go with the more experienced arm.

“I just feel like he’s the right guy for that game,” Boone said. “I have a lot of confidence in what both bring to the table and hopefully if we’re able to move on then Luis will find himself back in the rotation as well -- but right now I feel like Clarke is in a spot where he's ready to go for Game 3."

With Gil out of the rotation for the ALDS, the righty will be available out of the bullpen as early as in Game 2. Gil's high-velocity could play well as a reliever, but he did struggle with his command at times during the regular season.

Schmidt pitched 2.1 innings across three appearances in the 2022 postseason, where he posted a 11.57 ERA. However, that was a small sample size, and the 28-year-old produced an impressive 2.85 ERA in 16 starts during the regular season this year.

Although Schmidt missed a little over three months with a lat injury this season, he returned from the IL on September 7 to put up a 3.65 ERA in his final five starts.

