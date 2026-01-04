Yankees Sign Former Nationals Infielder

The New York Yankees added a bat who once hit .233/.318/.444 with 30 home runs and 31 doubles in a season.

The only issue is that it happened in 2019, when the Yankees had Cameron Maybin mashing homers at the heart of their lineup, filling in smoothly for an ailing Aaron Judge. The player in question is Paul DeJong, and unfortunately, it still does not count as the team bringing in an impact player from outside the organization.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, DeJong agreed to a minor league deal with the Yankees and was an MLB camp invite. Heyman then posted that DeJong is a "nice depth piece" who played shortstop, third base, second base, and first base in 2025 and has decent pop. He also mentioned his 146 career home runs.

Since 2023, DeJong has played for the White Sox, Royals, Giants, Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Nationals. The Yankees would be his seventh team. He has hit .220/.268/.390 with 44 home runs and 117 RBI in 1,090 plate appearances during this span.

DeJong's Bat vs Volpe's

DeJong's bat is not eye-popping by any means, and it is why this is a minor league depth piece, but it is funny to compare those numbers to what Anthony Volpe has produced at the plate. Volpe debuted in 2023, when DeJong jumped from team to team, and in that same span, Volpe has hit .222/.283/.379 with 52 homers and 192 RBI in 1,886 plate appearances.

DeJong may never sniff the major league roster, but in the chance that he is given the chance to compete for the shortstop heading into the 2026 season, and then somehow wins it over Jose Caballero, the bat would somehow be a lateral move from what the Yankees have been used to at short since Volpe's debut. The one positive from this happening — potentially the only silver lining — is that WFAN callers will attempt to pronounce his name on Opening Day if the organization decides to start him.

The move, though, is an inconsequential one in the grand scheme of the season. There is still some heavy lifting to be done, and this DeJong signing could be Spring Training fodder and nothing more.

