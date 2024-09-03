New York Yankees Make a Decision on Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt
The New York Yankees are about to receive a major boost in their starting rotation.
As manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt will both be coming off the IL to start against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend.
Gil will take the hill on Friday for the team's series opener and Schmidt is scheduled to start on Saturday.
The Yankees will have six healthy starters for the first time all season, which means they will have to choose which arm will go to the bullpen. However, they are delaying the inevitable for now as Boone shared that Nestor Cortes Jr. will piggyback off Gil or Schmidt before re-entering the rotation the following weekend to start against the Boston Red Sox.
Schmidt has been out since late-May with a right lat strain. He made his third and final rehab start on Monday for Double-A Somerset, where he went 4.2 innings on 70 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven batters.
The 28-year-old was having a breakout season before landing on the IL on May 27. The righty posted a 5-3 record, 2.52 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 67 strikeouts across 60.2 innings (11 starts) prior to his injury.
As for Gil, the hard-throwing rookie was placed on the 15-day IL on August 21 with a lower back strain. Luckily, his time on the shelf was short-lived after making just one rehab start.
The Yankees will be going with a six-man rotation for the time being. It remains to be seen whether they plan to stick with this strategy the rest of the way.