Yankees, MLB Ban Fan That Hit Alex Verdugo With Baseball For Life

NEW YORK — The fan that hit Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium won't be going back to a big-league ballpark any time soon.

In fact, he's banned from all 30 MLB stadiums for life.

The Yankees have reportedly banned the fan from Yankee Stadium for the rest of his life, a team spokesperson told Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

Here's the full statement from the Yankees, per Kuty:

“While the Yankees appreciate the spirit and passion of our fans in our various rivalries -- especially with the Red Sox – reckless, disorderly and dangerous behavior that puts the safety of players, field staff or fellow fans in jeopardy will not be tolerated,” the Yankees said in a statement. “There is absolutely no place for it at Yankee Stadium. The safety of everyone at Yankee Stadium, including guests in the stands and players on the field, will always be the top priority for the Yankees organization every time we open our doors.”

Verdugo was struck by the baseball while his back was turned to the left-field bleachers before the bottom of the sixth inning began on Saturday night.

Fan Hits Alex Verdugo With Baseball From Stands at Yankee Stadium

Tensions rose quickly as Verdugo and his teammates chirped back toward the fans in left field while umpires and officials attempted to locate the individual that threw the baseball. Boston's manager Alex Cora pulled his entire team off the field, delaying the game for several minutes in the pouring rain.

Crew chief and home plate umpire Jeff Nelson revealed to reporters after the game that he was told Verdugo got plunked in the back of the neck. The fan was escorted out of the stadium moments after the incident began.

"It's awful, embarrassing, unacceptable," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the rain-shortened victory. "Hopefully he's in jail right now."

According to Kuty's report, the fan was not arrested, but the Yankees are continuing to meet with local authorities to provide all pertinent information.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.