New York Yankees Offseason Gameplan To Improve Their Defense Is Paying Off
When the New York Yankees lost Juan Soto in free agency to the New York Mets, it was a huge blow.
Soto finished third in the American League MVP voting in 2024, behind his teammate Aaron Judge, who won the award, and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Replacing that kind of production in the lineup with a singular player was going to be virtually impossible. To replicate his numbers, it would take a total team effort since he is one the best hitters in the world.
Knowing the tall task that lie ahead, the front office decided to pivot in a different direction with how they built the team.
General manager Brian Cashman put an emphasis on pitching and defense, looking to overcome the disaster their World Series loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers had turned into.
Unfortunately, some of that plan has not panned out.
Injuries have decimated the pitching staff, which is now led by free agent signing Max Fried. The fan base shutters to think about where the team would be without him since ace Gerrit Cole is sidelined for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil suffered a serious lat injury in the spring and his throwing program has been delayed.
Thankfully, Clarke Schmidt made his 2025 debut in the series finale against the Royals.
While the pitching has been poor outside of Fried, the defensive upgrade part of the gameplan has worked out magnificently in the early going.
For all of the positives that Soto brings to a lineup with his production at the plate, he is a negative in the field.
Moving Judge back over to right field with Cody Bellinger being acquired to handle center field upgraded two of their spots defensively, with the former NL MVP doing his part with a +2 Defensive Runs Saved thus far.
Gleyber Torres isn’t the hitter Soto is, but the two-time All-Star is more known for his bat than his defense.
When he moved on in free agency, signing with the Detroit Tigers, it opened a spot for Jazz Chisholm Jr. to return to a more natural position after handling third base with the Yankees after being acquired from the Miami Marlins.
Chisholm has been excellent with the glove, putting of a figure of +3 DRS, so far. That is tied for the second-most with pitcher Carlos Rodon and left fielder Jasson Dominguez.
Seeing the progress Dominguez has made defensively has been one of the biggest surprises of the season to this point.
He struggled mightily in limited action in 2024 and during spring training, misreading balls and dropping others. That has not been the case for him to start the year, though, locking down left field as he continues to find his way at the plate.
Leading the team in individual DRS is shortstop Anthony Volpe, who is +4.
That has him in a tie with Andres Gimenez of the Toronto Blue Jays for No. 3 amongst all players in baseball.
Overall, New York has a DRS of +13, which is third-best in the MLB behind the Cincinnati Reds (+15) and Blue Jays (+14).
Third base remains an issue for the franchise, with -2 DRS. But, the biggest Achilles heel defensively is first base, where Paul Goldschmidt has recorded an ugly -3 DRS in 149 innings.