New York Yankees Plan For Injured Jazz Chisholm Revealed
The New York Yankees have received initial good news on their top trade deadline acquisition.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the team consulted with several doctors, who recommended rest and rehab be the course of action for Jazz Chisholm's UCL injury. For now, surgery will be avoided and New York is hoping to get their new third baseman back at some point in September.
Chisholm suffered a left UCL sprain to his non-throwing elbow after diving head first into home plate on Monday night against the Chicago White Sox. He was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday and former top prospect Oswald Peraza was brought up to take his spot on the roster.
Oswaldo Cabrera, who has played well as of late, and DJ LeMahieu are expected to receive the bulk of duties at third base with Chisholm out. Peraza is likely to see time at the hot corner as well as he will get another opportunity to prove he can hit at the big-league level.
Peraza, 24, has been impressive in Triple-A over the course of the past two months of play, hitting seven home runs since July 24. In August, he is slashing .257/.366/.657 with a 1.023 OPS in 35 at-bats.
Losing Chisholm, a major spark plug since joining the pinstripes on July 28, is a crucial blow for the Yankees as he has provided a spark.
In 14 games after getting traded over to the Bronx from the Miami Marlins, Chisholm was hitting .316 with a 1.062 OPS and seven home runs.
Chisholm, a lefty swinger, is under team control for the next two seasons. The 26-year-old can play second and third base, as well as center field.
It's encouraging sign that Chisholm's 2024 season was not ruled to be over. The Yankees are hoping he can avoid surgery and return from the IL next month to help them down the stretch.