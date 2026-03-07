Aaron Judge has played in 1,145 games with the New York Yankees, and that doesn't even count the postseason. Yet, in games where he broke records and smashed through ceilings that haven't been touched since games were on radios or the era of black and white television, his most unique moments on a ball field likely happened for the United States in their first game of Pool Play for the World Baseball Classic.

In Judge's first at-bat, he did what he does best. He smashed a home run to center field. His two-run blast off of Bo Takahashi travelled 405 feet, way over the heads of Brazil's outfield, and left his bat at 106.3 MPH.

The most impressive thing happened a little later. It wasn't even a positive outcome for Judge.

Facing a Child

The wildest moment of the WBC thus far was Judge facing off against high schooler Joseph Contreras, who still has to do his math homework when he's not taking the mound for Brazil. Many know Contreras' father, Jose, best known for his stints with the Yankees and White Sox.

His dad's introduction to the league was a bidding war in Cuba, with the Yankees and Red Sox negotiating with the elder Contreras in 2004. He ultimately chose the Yankees. The introductory New York ties for his son were there as well, but they came with more pomp and circumstance, seeing as he faced one of the best to do it.

With the bases loaded with one out, Contreras went up against Judge. After two straight walks and a 1-1 count on Judge, the US captain hit a dribbler to the third baseman on a 94.4 MPH sinker. It was an easy double play, and the young Contreras was able to get out of a jam he created.

The final score was 15-5, with the US beating Brazil, but it's this moment with Contreras and Judge that seems most memorable. After the game, Judge praised the 17-year-old more than his own homer.

"Impressive," Judge said of Contreras, according to MLB.com's Alyson Footer. "I know I wasn't doing that at that age. Just great stuff. I know he had some poise on the mound. He's throwing up to 100 miles an hour. He's facing Team USA, a lot of guys he has seen on TV. It was just impressive, impressive just seeing him control himself out there and get out of a big jam. And he had some good stuff."

