Estevan Florial Takes Advantage of Latest Opportunity, Crushes First MLB Home Run

NEW YORK — Hours before first pitch on Tuesday night, Estevan Florial emerged from the Yankees' dugout in the Bronx, hugging his teammates and warming up to make his third career appearance with the big-league club.

Florial had been called up to replace outfielder Trey Amburgey, a reinforcement that went down with a hamstring injury on Sunday night.

As much as his return to the show had Florial excited, flashing his contagious smile while going through batting practice, the outfield prospect was also driven by past feelings of frustration.

"I'm not going to lie to you," he said as he concluded his pregame routine. "It's frustrating. Nobody wants to go back to Triple-A."

After his last two big-league opportunities over the last 12 months, the former top prospect within New York's farm system has been promptly sent back down to the minor leagues. It's been a sobering reality check for Florial after getting to taste the majors, especially considering he's produced a base hit in each of his two previous big-league games played.

Getting the start on Tuesday night in center field, Florial had another chance to take advantage of an opportunity. He proceeded to do everything in his power to earn an extended stay.

All four of Florial's at-bats in New York's 6-4 win over the Phillies were productive. From his first career RBI—getting the job done by grounding a ball to the right side with a runner on third—to adding an insurance run in the eighth with his first MLB home run, Florial's contributions were instrumental to his club's victory.

"To me it's everything I have dreamed about," Florial said after the win. "To come here, to play in the big leagues and overall, help the team."

The RBI in the third put the Yankees on the board, knotting the game at one run apiece after Philadelphia jumped in front on Rhys Hoskins' solo shot in the second. Fellow newbie Greg Allen, who scampered home after his triple in the previous at-bat, said he wasn't surprised at all seeing Florial come up big for his team.

"A lot of what I've seen from him, playing with him in Triple-A," Allen said. "Started the year in Double-A, I'm sure he had some ups and downs and not always in the place where he wanted to be. But at the end of the day, he was here today, and I think you saw a very focused player with a ton of skill who was able to help us win today."

Florial earned a promotion to Triple-A after flashing some pop with Double-A Somerset over nine games earlier this spring. He made a brief stop with the Bombers in May, called up for a doubleheader against the Blue Jays, before returning to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has emphasized the importance of giving Florial consistent playing time all year long, giving the prospect a chance to get reps at the plate day in and day out to begin to develop. That's surely part of the reason why Florial hasn't had his number called in the Bronx more often this year—up to this point, that is. Clearly the organization is comfortable giving him a full season in Triple-A rather than having him ride the bench in the bigs.

With players dropping like flies in pinstripes, though, Florial's services were needed and could be required for a little longer than just Tuesday night.

"He's got loads of talent and tonight, he was really good. The quality of the at-bats were there too," Boone said after the game. "It wasn't an accident. We know that's what he's capable of. And hopefully he can continue to kind of give us that shot in the arm."

Once certain regulars are ready to return from the COVID-19 injured list or the regular IL, Florial may find himself on the Scranton shuttle once again. But for now, he's focused on helping his team and growing as a ballplayer every step of the way, showing why he's deserving of a spot with this team in the future.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.