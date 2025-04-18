New York Yankees Provide Positive Update on Injured Veteran Working Toward Return
The New York Yankees have been hit hard by the injury bug early in the season, but they have done a good job navigating the loss of so much production from their lineup and pitching staff.
They are 12-7 and in first place in the American League East, overcoming some major shortcomings on the pitching staff.
Outside of Max Fried, the starting rotation has provided next to nothing production wise with an elevated ERA.
The Yankees are hopeful that things will pick up in the near future with Clarke Schmidt returning to the mix earlier this week.
His return is a boost for the pitching staff, and he isn’t the only player the team has received some positive news on this week.
Veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu is progressing from the calf injury he suffered during spring training and is set to begin a minor league rehab assignment next week.
Expected to be the team’s starting third baseman coming into the campaign, he made it through two at-bats in the spring before suffering this injury.
Injuries marred the three-time All-Star in 2024 when he had the least productive season of his career.
In 67 games and 228 plate appearances, LeMahieu had a .204/.269/.259 slash line with a -1.6 WAR, 51 OPS+ and 51 Rbat+. The only time he produced lower OPS+ and Rbat+ numbers was in 62 plate appearances during his MLB debut in 2011 with the Chicago Cubs.
2011 was the only other time he had a negative WAR, as well.
It will be interesting to see where he fits back into the mix once he is able to return to the Major League team.
Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza and Pablo Reyes haven’t been lighting things up at the hot corner, which remains a huge void in the team’s lineup.
Cabrera does own a solid .308/.372/.385 slash line with a 121 OPS+ and 138 Rbat+. But his versatility is the best asset he brings to the table. Not having him as the everyday third baseman will provide Boone with a good piece to mix and match in the lineup based on matchups.
First, LeMahieu has got to get healthy, and potentially going on a rehab assignment next week is a positive step towards that happening.