New York Yankees Recall Top Pitching Prospect
The New York Yankees are bringing back one of their top pitching prospects.
Ahead of Saturday's 1:05 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Yankees announced that they had recalled right-hander Will Warren from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. To make room, fellow right-hander Cody Poteet was optioned.
Warren, 25, is ranked No. 5 in the Yankees’ farm system by MLB Pipeline; his repertoire is highlighted by a mid-90s fastball and a potentially plus slider. The 2021 eighth-round draft pick made his major league debut on July 30, and has shuffled between Scranton and New York throughout the season.
After a strong showing as a non-roster invitee in spring training, Warren struggled in the early part of the year at Triple-A, posting a 6.11 ERA over his first 20 starts with the RailRiders. Despite his struggles, he was promoted to make a spot start when Gerrit Cole was scratched from his scheduled outing against the Philadelphia Phillies. In that game, he limited the potent Phillies lineup to four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.1 innings. He was sent back down the following day.
Since then, Warren has been recalled and optioned three more times, making four additional big league appearances; however, he struggled greatly and allowed 20 runs (19 earned) over those major league starts. In five starts in the Bronx, he is 0-3 with a 9.55 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, and 10.8 K/9 over 21.2 innings. In Triple-A, he went 6-5 with a 5.91 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, and 11.2 K/9 across 23 starts.
According to NY Daily News reporter Gary Phillips, Warren said he was not sure of his role when he arrived at the Yankees’ clubhouse Saturday morning. With just two games left in the regular season and the division title already secured, it is likely he was called up to eat innings if Luis Gil or Clarke Schmidt are pulled early from their starts this weekend, helping preserve arms for the postseason.
As for Poteet, he last pitched 3.1 innings of relief in Wednesday’s 9-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He threw 57 pitches, likely ruling him out as an option for Saturday. The 30-year-old right-hander owns a 2.22 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over five big league appearances (four starts) in 2024. With Nestor Cortes Jr.’s status uncertain due to a left elbow flexor strain, Poteet remains a strong candidate for the postseason roster.