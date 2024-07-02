New York Yankees Slugger in Tight Race to Start All-Star Game
New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto has never made an All-Star Game appearance in the American League and would love to start alongside his teammate, Aaron Judge, in next month’s game at Globe Life Field.
The fan voting is not going to make that easy.
Soto was in the lead after the first release of voting on Monday, but his lead was tenuous as fans from all over the country were keeping two other outfielders on his heels.
Soto had the lead with 29%, but he was followed closely by Cleveland’s Steven Kwan at 28% and Baltimore’s Anthony Santander at 26% Houston’s Kyle Tucker had just 16%.
Judge is already in the starting lineup by virtue of being the American League’s top vote-getter in phase one voting. Soto is the only other Yankees player up for a starting spot.
Given how Soto has played this season, he would likely make the team as a reserve. But Soto would love to start. He made the All-Star Game three times in the National League, including last season for San Diego as a reserve.
Phase two voting continues until noon eastern on Wednesday. The ballot is available online and on mobile devices at mlb.com/vote. Fans can only vote once per day. The reserves and pitching staff will be released this weekend. Those are selected from a player vote and by the MLB office.
Each team must have at least one All-Star.
Some races are shaping up to be closer than others. For instance, at designated hitter Houston’s Yordan Alvarez and Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn are two percentage points apart for the right to succeed Shohei Ohtani as the starter for the AL. Ohtani was the starter at DH for three seasons and is likely to be the National League’s starter next month.
In fact, the Yankees’ AL East rival figures prominently in the voting for nearly all positions.
Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson has 67% of the vote at his position, putting him at a 2-to-1 advantage over Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr.
Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman is in even better shape, with 72% of the vote against Kansas City’s Salvador Perez.
Baltimore first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is running behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as the Blue Jays star has 57% of the vote. Baltimore third baseman Jordan Westburg is running behind Cleveland’s José Ramírez, as the Guardians star has 59% of the vote.
The only position without an Orioles player in the running is second base, where Houston’s Jose Altuve leads Texas’ Marcus Semien with 56% of the vote.