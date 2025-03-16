New York Yankees Starter To Miss Scheduled Start With Worrisome Injury
As spring training continues on for the New York Yankees, injuries continue to be a major storyline for the franchise.
With the start of the regular season right around the corner for the Yankees, the team is dealing with a plethora of injuries.
Currently, their starting rotation is going to be without Gerrit Cole for the rest of the year already and Luis Gil until about July.
New York is going to be relying on players to step up in their absence, but a recent development on the staff is also concerning.
Clarke Schmidt has been scratched from his start tomorrow against the Toronto Blue Jays with shoulder soreness.
The Yankees can’t afford to have Schmidt also missing time to start the year, or they will be really testing their depth.
Currently, assuming the right-hander was healthy, the rotation was already lacking a bit and had some major question marks going into the year.
Schmidt has a lot of talent, but has been a bit injury-prone to start his career. In 2024, he missed an extended period of time with the same injury that Gil currently has. Now, missing starts with soreness in the shoulder is never good news.
Starting pitchers need time in spring training to build up before the start of the year and missing a start here or there could push their timeline back.
Hopefully, this is nothing more than just some soreness, and he will be able to start soon. Fortunately, he will be throwing a bullpen on Monday. However, it’s easy to be pessimistic when hearing about him missing a start considering how challenging the spring has been on the injury front.