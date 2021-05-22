Yankees' Starters Feeding Off Each Other During Historic Stretch

NEW YORK — When your team turns a triple play and throws a no-hitter in the same week, every other storyline plays second fiddle.

The Yankees pulled off both of those incredible feats in a span of three games, building momentum during this hot stretch as the second full month of the season comes to a close.

On Saturday, however, even a no-hitter and a spectacular triple play were an afterthought thanks to this record-setting accomplishment from New York's pitching staff.

With seven scoreless frames from Gerrit Cole, in the Yankees' shutout victory over the White Sox, New York's starting pitchers extended a streak of throwing seven-plus scoreless innings to four games in a row.

It's just the second time in Yankees franchise history that's been done. You'd have to go all the way back to the Woodrow Wilson administration in 1932 to find a stretch of four games where Yankees starters didn't allow a run over seven or more.

"They've been terrific," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "Obviously this run they're on right now is really impressive, but I think it goes back further, really for the better part of the month they've been really solid and strong and tone setters for the whole team. It was no different with Gerrit today."

Before Cole toed the rubber on Saturday, Corey Kluber, Domingo Germán and Jordan Montgomery each spun gems of their own. Kluber, of course, pitched a no-hitter in Texas on Wednesday, the first no-no from a Yankees pitcher this century.

It's not just the starters either. Although it's a small sample size, since the relievers haven't been called upon as much of late, the bullpen has taken care of business as well. In New York's last four games—part of a five-game winning streak—the Yankees have allowed a grant total of one run.

"It's a lot of fun to play behind guys when they're throwing the ball the way that they have been the last few days," outfielder Brett Gardner said after the win. "Obviously, three shutouts in the last four games is pretty impressive. Makes our job back there behind them really easy."

Allowing just one run in a four-game span is also historic for those in pinstripes. New York has produced that many zeros for four games only two other times in franchise history. That includes the aforementioned stretch in 1932, along with a quick run of dominance in April of 2002.

Asked after his latest masterpiece what he thinks of the rotation's recent surge, Cole said he wasn't surprised.

"I'm more just excited and proud of Corey being able to put in the work that he's worked so hard to do, Domingo overcoming the challenges that he has and [Jameson Taillon] being able to get some solid footing here early, it's been really fun to watch. Jordan's picked up where he's left off," he said.

When the television broadcasts cut to shots of the dugout during Yankees games, the starters are almost always sitting together. When those same hurlers stop by the Zoom room on the eve of their starts, the praise and adoration for others in this rotation has been limitless.

Taillon will have his chance to make this streak even more historic on Sunday when he gets the ball for New York. The right-hander has struggled more than anyone else in this staff thus far, working back from his second Tommy John surgery, but the flashes of greatness have been there all year.

Scoreless streak aside, a win on Sunday afternoon would cap off a three-game sweep of the White Sox, arguably the best team in the American League to this point in the season.

With the way New York's starters have been feeding off one another this year, their confidence is rapidly on the rise. This historic run will come to an end eventually, but that doesn't mean this staff can't continue to collectively dominate opposing lineups, giving this team a chance to win every single day.

"They have a really good camaraderie with one another, they have really good relationships with one another where they're constantly talking pitching and game plans and the opposing teams and they get along well," Boone said. "They challenge each other, they hold one another accountable. It's been a lot of fun, honestly, to witness that, to see these guys come together in that starting pitching room."

