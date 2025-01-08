Should Yankees Pursue Kiké Hernández to Address Infield Need?
In recent days, the New York Yankees have been linked to Luis Arráez, Brendan Rodgers, Paul DeJong, and Gavin Lux as potential solutions for their infield needs.
Lux, of course, was traded to the Cincinnati Reds shortly after those reports emerged. However, another member of the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers may offer a better fit for New York's needs.
Free-agent super utility man Kiké Hernández has played every position except catcher during his 11-year big-league career. While his versatility is valuable to any team, his 304 games of experience at second base (17 DRS) and 116 games at third base (2 DRS) are particularly significant. These positions could both be viewed as areas of need for the Yankees, depending on where they choose to play Jazz Chisholm Jr. next season.
Hernández, 33, is no stranger to Yankee Stadium. He spent parts of three seasons with the AL East rival Boston Red Sox before helping the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series on the same field.
The 2024 season was a tale of two halves for the right-handed hitter. Hernández struggled early, posting a .191/.258/.299 line with five home runs and 15 RBIs over his first 71 games. But around midseason, he discovered that astigmatism in his right eye had been affecting his performance. After switching to glasses, his results drastically improved, and he hit .274/.304/.458 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs over his final 55 games.
His strong second-half performance carried over into the postseason, where he posted a .294/.357/.451 slash line with a triple, two home runs, and six RBIs in 14 games. Notably, Hernández has more career postseason home runs (15) than legends like Alex Rodriguez, Miguel Cabrera, and Chipper Jones—bringing a clutch gene that could be especially appealing to a Yankees offense that struggled in the World Series.
New York did show interest in Hernández in free agency last offseason. The versatile right-handed bat revealed on Foul Territory last February that his decision came down to the Dodgers and Yankees. Ultimately, his familiarity with Los Angeles, a desire to keep his family settled, and the opportunity to get consistent at-bats in the Dodgers’ lefty-heavy lineup influenced him to re-sign with L.A.
Recently, the Dodgers added another lefty-hitting utility player, Hyeseong Kim, who signed a three-year, $12.5 million deal after coming over from the KBO. For a moment, this addition made a potential return for Hernández seem unlikely, especially with Tommy Edman and Chris Taylor also filling utility roles in L.A.
However, the recent departure of Lux could open up a starting spot for Kim at second base, which might pave the way for Hernández to return in a similar role to the one he filled last season.
Hernández has made it clear this offseason that he would prioritize returning to the Dodgers if given the opportunity. However, in a recent appearance on The Shop, he outlined what he would seek if his former team decides to move in another direction.
“If not [the Dodgers], then somewhere where the team is positioned to go on a deep run in October, because I need to have October baseball,” Hernández said. “That’s part of who I am. I’m kind of addicted to playoff baseball, and I need that in my life.”
The Yankees, who have reached the postseason in eight of the last 10 seasons and are fresh off a trip to the World Series, would certainly check those boxes. A move to New York would also give Hernández the chance to reunite with former teammate Cody Bellinger, who shouted him out during his introductory presser for teaching him how to be “above average or excellent” in playing multiple positions.
Currently, New York’s infield depth, aside from Chisholm, includes utility player Oswaldo Cabrera, veteran DJ LeMahieu, and former top prospect Oswald Peraza, who is out of minor league options.