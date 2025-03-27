Six Key Takeaways From Yankees Opening Day Victory Over Milwaukee Brewers
The New York Yankees are set to contend for another title heading into the 2025 season.
It's never wise to overanalyze one game in baseball, but this contest requires important context that won't show up in the box score.
Here are six takeaways from the Yankees' Opening Day victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Defensive Replacement
Rookie left fielder Jasson Dominguez started in the sixth slot in the batting order before getting pulled for Trent Grisham after New York increased their one-run lead to three in the bottom of the seventh inning. The switch was made with Dominguez due up in the top of the eighth, and Grisham played center while Cody Bellinger moved to left.
Dominguez went 0-for-3 before being replaced. Grisham hit a single to right in his lone plate appearance. He was later caught stealing second base to close out the eighth frame.
Dominguez is a natural center fielder that is transitioning to left due to arrival of Bellinger, and the rookie struggled defensively this spring. At least in the short term it looks like manager Aaron Boone will replace the rookie late in games when the team has a lead.
Carlos Rodon Escaped Potential Injury
New York had a course-altering spring training on the injury front, especially in their rotation as Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt were all sidelined for Opening Day.
Needless to say, the team can't afford another injury to a starting pitcher.
Rodon had a solid outing, allowing one run and four hits while striking out seven over 5.1 innings, eventually picking up the win. He also went down, in an uncomfortable way, in the fourth inning while covering first base on a grounder.
The Yankees training staff came out to check on him after the fall, but Rodon was thankfully able to return to action after hitting the dirt.
New York Used Tim Hill in Pivotal Spot
Hill replaced Rodon after the Yankees starter walked two batters in the sixth. Hill gave up an infield single after recording the second out, before closing the door on the Brewers with the bases loaded.
Hill came up big for New York in the first high leverage spot against Milwaukee.
Sometimes Better To Be Lucky Than Good
Aaron Judge is a two-time AL MVP and one of the best in the game, but in the seventh inning, the third base bag turned a potential out into an RBI double for the Yankee captain.
As the saying goes, it looks like a line drive in the box score, but that was a very fortunate bounce for New York.
In fact, they likely lose this contest without it.
Devin Williams Struggled Against Former Team
Williams gave up two hits, two walks and a run in his first appearance as a Yankee, but ultimately he was able to close out the ball game for his new club against a Brewers team he spent his first six MLB seasons with.
Williams is a two-time NL Reliever of the Year winner, but he had a rocky debut, throwing 36 pitches in the ninth on Opening Day.
Homefield Advantage Was Key To Victory
Yankees catcher Austin Wells is the first catcher in franchise history to lead off a game, and he did it in style with a solo homer on the third pitch of the season.
Shortstop Anthony Volpe hit another in the second, giving New York an early 2-0 lead.
Yankee Stadium is one of, if not the only ballpark in the league where both of those fly balls leave the yard, benefiting the home team in a massive way on these two occasions.
This detail will be forgotten by most as the year progresses, but the famous short porch in right field played a major part in giving the Bronx Bombers a 1-0 start to the season.