Stanton Has Perfect Response With Yankees 1 Win From Pennant
He's channeling his inner Kobe Bryant.
With the New York Yankees one win away from their first World Series appearance in 15 years, their hottest hitter had the perfect response to the team's current situation.
Following the Yankees' Game 4 win over the Cleveland Guardians to go up 3-1 in the ALCS, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was asked by a reporter how it feels that the team is the closest they've been to a World Series in quite some time.
"It feels like nothing until we get it done," Stanton said. "As far as I'm concerned, we haven't done nothing.
"Enjoy this for now, but we gotta get it done tomorrow and onto the next."
Stanton has been the Yankees' best hitter in the postseason, slashing .300/.400/.767 with a 1.167 OPS, four home runs and nine RBIs in eight games in October.
The 34-year-old has homered in back-to-back games and has three long balls overall in the ALCS. Stanton's most recent big fly was a three-run shot, which helped the Yankees in their dramatic Game 4 victory on Friday.
Stanton's postseason success is nothing new. In 35 career playoff games, which have all come with the Yankees, the big bopper is hitting .270/.345/.667 with a 1.012 OPS, 15 home runs and 33 RBIs. The righty swinger's 15th postseason homer on Friday tied the legendary Babe Ruth and superstar teammate Aaron Judge for fourth all-time in Yankees playoff history.
It's pretty simple, if Stanton continues his scorching ways at the plate, the Yankees will have a strong chance at capturing their first World Series title since 2009.
For now, the star slugger made it clear that the job is not finished, as the Yankees still need to win one more game to take the AL pennant and advance. They will be looking to do so with lefty starter Carlos Rodon on the bump in Game 5 on Saturday night at Progessive Field (first pitch 8:08 pm).