This New York Yankees' Rarity Occurred For First Time in a Decade
For the first time in a decade, this rarity occurred for the New York Yankees in their latest weekend series with the Chicago Cubs.
The Bronx Bombers took two out of three games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field in surprising fashion due to these two statistics.
For the first time in ten years, the Yankees played in a three-game series where they did not allow a home run or go yard themselves. The last time this happened for the franchise was back in 2014 in a September 5-7 series against the Kansas City Royals.
While the pitching staff was phenomenal in their series in Chicago, allowing a combined two runs in the three games played, the fact that the Yankees did not go deep in any of these games at Wrigley Field was shocking. They scored a combined six runs against Cubs pitching and failed to pull-off a sweep on Sunday.
The Yankees lead all of baseball with 213 home runs across 143 games. That's two more than the AL East rival Baltimore Orioles (211) and 18 more than the high-powered Los Angeles Dodgers.
From having players like Aaron Judge, who is putting up a historic season with 51 homers, and Juan Soto also having a dominant campaign (38 long balls of his own), it was a bit unusual that the team did not hit one homer in the series.
Hopefully, the Yankees' lack of offensive production against the Cubs this past weekend was just a fluke as they begin a critical stretch of their schedule.
The Yankees return home on Monday to begin a seven-game home stand against the Kansas City Royals and Boston Red Sox. New York remains just half a game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the American League East with 19 games left to play in the regular season.