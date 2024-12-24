Two Items on The New York Yankees' Christmas Wishlist
After losing Juan Soto to the cross-town rival New York Mets, the New York Yankees have done a solid job at improving their roster.
So far, Plan B has involved the Yankees upgrading their pitching staff by signing lefty starter Max Fried (eight-years, $218 million), trading for All-Star closer Devin Williams, landing high-strikeout reliever Fernando Cruz and re-signing high-leverage arm Jonathan Loaisiga. They also acquired lefty-hitting outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger and signed veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (one-year, $12.5 million).
The Yankees have certainly filled several holes as opposed to allocating all of their resources into re-signing Soto. That being said, there are still at least two moves that should be at the top of their Christmas wishlist this holiday season.
1. Adding a lefty reliever: Tim Hill
The Yankees lost Clay Holmes to the Mets, but brought in Williams, Cruz and re-signed Loaisiga. They also have breakout righty Luke Weaver, who will revert back to being the team's setup man after replacing Holmes as the closer in September.
They could still retain veteran righty Tommy Kahnle, but what the Yankees really need is a left-hander in their bullpen. That's where re-signing Tim Hill comes in. There has been rumored mutual interest between Hill and the Yankees all offseason, and The New York Post's Jon Heyman recently reported that the club is still pursuing the southpaw and others.
Hill, 34, was released by the lowly Chicago White Sox in June and picked up by the Yankees two days later. The veteran hurler emerged as one of the Yankees' top high-leverage bullpen arms, posting a 2.05 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 44 innings in pinstripes. In the postseason, Hill had a dazzling 1.08 ERA in 10 appearances.
Reuniting with Hill makes too much sense for both sides and the Yankees could possibly get it done on a one-year deal with an option.
2. Landing a Second or Third Baseman
The Yankees' outfield appears to be set with Bellinger now in the fold, as well as captain and AL MVP winner Aaron Judge. Top prospect Jasson Dominguez is also healthy and the Yankees want to give him a shot at playing everyday whether that comes in center or left field.
But the infield still has one hole that must be addressed at either second or third base. YES Network's Jack Curry reported on Yankees Hot Stove that the team is not in on trading for Nolan Arenado or signing free agent Alex Bregman. These two sluggers are the best third basemen available at the moment.
So if the Yankees decide to keep Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base instead of moving him back to his natural position at second, they can look to trade for a second baseman or sign one.
The Yankees traded second base prospect Caleb Durbin in the Williams deal, and appear unlikely to bring back Gleyber Torres. Beyond re-signing Torres, the free agent second base options are slim in Brendan Rodgers, Jorge Polanco, Whit Merrifield and Adam Frazier.
What they can do is explore a trade for St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, who comes along with three years of team control. Donovan is a left-handed hitter, which would bring more balance to the Yankees' lineup and he ranked ninth in baseball among second basemen last season with five Outs Above Average.
Donovan, 27, had a strong campaign at the plate, slashing .278/.342/.417 with a .759 OPS, 14 home runs, 73 RBI and a 112 OPS+ in 153 games in 2024.
It may cost more to acquire Donovan in a trade, but he would provide the biggest impact at the position as opposed to signing one of the remaining free agents not named Gleyber Torres.