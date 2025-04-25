Underrated New York Yankees Pitching Prospect Dominating Minor Leagues
The New York Yankees do not have what is considered to be an elite farm system by any means.
While the Yankees may not be oozing with blue-chip talent from top to bottom, as is the case with any team, there are certainly some guys who, over the course of their development, become underrated.
Every year, a team will see a prospect they maybe did not have super high expectations for start to emerge as a potential future star, and New York is starting to see theirs.
Right-hander Cam Schlittler is not a top-10 prospect in the organization yet (he ranks No. 11 accordng to MLB Pipeline), but that may not be the case for long with the kind of season he's having for Double-A Somerset.
On Thursday, the 2022 seventh-round selection had his best performance of what has been an incredible campaign.
In seven innings, he allowed just two hits and no runs with only one walk and nine strikeouts while throwing 61 of his 89 pitches for strikes.
For the season as a whole now, Schlittler has made four appearances and three starts, pitching to a 1.23 ERA and 0.82 WHIP. In 22 innings pitched, he has given up just 13 hits and struck out 24 hitters.
Perhaps most impressive is the command he has shown with just five walks.
After turning 24 years old this past winter and having an up-and-down season last year after being promoted to Double-A, Schlittler is not expected to make his MLB debut until 2026 at the earliest.
In 2024, the Boston native was promoted after 17 starts and a 2.60 ERA for High-A Hudson Valley, but had a 4.45 ERA in seven appearances with Somerset. Schlittler also threw one outing for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and got absolutely shelled, which led to him starting back in Double-A this year.
Though he did not show signs of being ready for the Show last year, he is getting to that point quickly.
Schlittler has clearly taken a massive leap from last year to this year, and with the Yankees struggling mightily with pitching depth, perhaps the youngster could get his shot this season.