Unvaccinated Yankees, Mets Can't Play in Home Games Under Current Mandate in NYC

The vaccination mandate in New York City could have a significant impact on both the Yankees and Mets, keeping certain players off the field when the regular season begins.

TAMPA — As of Tuesday afternoon, any player on the Yankees who is unvaccinated against COVID-19 would not be allowed to play at Yankee Stadium, a City Hall spokesperson told the Daily News.

This vaccine mandate applies to the Mets and their home games at Citi Field as well.

In other words, the Yankees and Mets are now dealing with the same situation the Brooklyn Nets have been managing with star point guard Kyrie Irving.

According to the New York Daily News' report, the fact that baseball is played outside has no impact on this mandate and that the rule is subject to change. 

While the Yankees eclipsed the 85% threshold of vaccinated players last season, they have not reached 100% yet. 

According to Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media, two Yankees players remain unvaccinated. Kuty added that the Yankees believe New York City will reverse their decision not to allow unvaccinated players to participate in home games prior to Opening Day.

Three-time All-Star Aaron Judge was asked on Tuesday if he has received his vaccine. He sidestepped the question.

"I'm so focused on getting to this first game spring training," he said. "So I think we'll cross that bridge when the time comes. But right now, so many things could change. So I'm not really too worried about that right now."

In a statement, the Yankees said team president Randy Levine is "working with City Hall and all other appropriate officials on this matter."

The regular season doesn't start for three-plus weeks. The Yankees are scheduled to host the Red Sox in the Bronx on April 7. The Mets open their regular season schedule on the road, set to take the field in Queens for the first time on April 15.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

