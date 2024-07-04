Veteran Lefty Trade Candidate Could Help Boost Yankees' Bullpen
The New York Yankees will be focusing on adding bullpen help at the trade deadline, and there's one name that could be a solid addition at a fair price.
Los Angeles Angels veteran left-handed reliever Matt Moore is pitching on an expiring deal and should be a cheap arm the Yankees could realistically add.
Moore, 35, is pitching to a 4.73 ERA this season, but has posted a 2.63 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and seven strikeouts in his last 13.2 innings. The starter turned reliever has been one of the best bullpen arms in all of baseball across the past two campaigns, and the Yankees could look to acquire his services as a secondary move.
It's evident that the Yankees must land a top high-leverage relief pitcher, who is a swing-and-miss guy, but they need more than just one bullpen piece. Moore would be a complementary addition that GM Brian Cashman won't have to give up too much for to bring in.
The Yankees' bullpen currently ranks 12th in the league with a 3.60 ERA as a group. This number isn't glaring, but New York's bullpen has really struggled since the end of May, and at this point manager Aaron Boone can really only trust closer Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle and Luke Weaver with the ball late in games.
Jonathan Loaisiga underwent Tommy John surgery, and Ian Hamilton and Nick Burdi went down with injuries as well. The Yankees also traded Michael King, one of their best relievers across the past three seasons, to the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster deal. And lefty Wandy Peralta left for the Padres in free agency as well.
The Yankees should go after Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott while also being aggressive for another productive reliever as well. That's where Moore comes in as a veteran rental option, who is a lefty, and has a strong track record in his career. He is certainly a fit that won't cost a ton in prospect capital.