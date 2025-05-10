WATCH: Yankees Slugger Blasts Grand Slam for First Career Three-Homer Game
The New York Yankees' bats exploded once again on Friday night en route to a dominant 10-2 victory over the Athletics.
One player in particular was the driving force for the Yankees in this matchup, but it wasn't who most would expect it to be in Aaron Judge.
It was actually third-year left fielder Jasson Dominguez, who had the best game of his young career.
The 22-year-old Dominican Republic native became the youngest New York player in history to record three home runs in one game, and he did it in eye-catching fashion.
It all kicked off in the top in the top of the third inning when Dominguez blasted a solo shot 387 feet to right center that extended the Yankees' early lead to 3-0.
Fast forward to the seventh, and Dominguez once again came up with nobody on base and torched a ball 431 feet to dead center.
This solo blast extended New York's lead yet again, this time to 5-0.
His final at-bat of the night came just one inning later, only this time the bases were loaded.
With a shot at history on the line, Dominguez picked his pitch perfectly and put it over the right field wall.
With this historic blast, Dominguez finished with a final line of 3-for-4 with 7 RBI, three runs and three homers. The extra RBI came in the fifth inning when he drove in Trent Grisham on a sacrifice fly.
This career night is just the latest in a string of strong performances for the slugger in what's beginning to look like a breakout season for the former top prospect.
Nicknamed "The Martian" as a minor leaguer, Dominguez was widely viewed as the next Yankees' superstar coming through their pipeline.
Up until this year though, he had largely failed to match up to the insane hype thrust upon him.
Both New York and Dominguez entered 2025 looking for the youngster to finally take that next step, and he appears to be doing just that.
After his dominant showing on Friday night, his slash line for the 2025 campaign is now up to .250/.339/.463 to go along with five homers and 19 RBI.
Friday night may end up being the turning point that both he and the team have been waiting for, and if it is, then baseball's most explosive offense just became far more lethal.