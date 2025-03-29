Watch: Yankees Star Players Destroy Former Teammate With Four Home Runs
The New York Yankees are off to quite the start in their second game of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium.
Facing their old teammate, 30-year-old left-hander Nestor Cortes, the Bronx Bombers lived up to their name early on.
New first baseman Paul Goldschmidt -- who was hitting leadoff for the first time in his career despite it being his 15th season -- got the party started with a home run on the first pitch Cortes threw in the bottom of the first inning.
From there, absolute chaos ensued on the next two pitches the New York faced.
After Goldschmidt, it was fellow newcomer Cody Bellinger who hit his first home run in pinstripes on the first pitch he saw.
Aaron Judge decided he wasn't going to let his new teammates have all the fun.
He topped each of them with a blast of his own on the first pitch he saw, which was an absolute moonshot to left field.
It was a rough first three pitches for Cortes in his return to the Bronx after the Yankees shipped him to Milwaukee in the offseason trade for Devin Williams.
As if three home runs on his first three pitches was not bad enough, Cortes also gave up a fourth solo shot to catcher Austin Wells a couple of batters later, his second of the season.
Cortes looked to be on the brink of a complete meltdown after Wells homered, walking back-to-back hitters.
He got out of the inning without further damage, though his ERA stood at a laughable 36.00 by the time the inning mercifully ended.
New York brought their bats to the stadium on Saturday afternoon and got off to the best start they could have asked for in their second game of the 2025 campaign.