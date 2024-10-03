What the Yankees Must Avoid During Juan Soto Free Agency Saga
The New York Yankees' sights are set on their upcoming ALDS series against the Kansas City Royals, which starts on Saturday.
However, what still looms in the back of all Yankees fans' minds is what will happen with superstar Juan Soto this summer.
Soto, as you surely already know by now, will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will almost certainly command the largest contract in MLB history.
You also probably know by now that the general sentiment is that the bidding war for Soto's services is expected to come down to the Yankees and their cross-town rival New York Mets.
One thing that appears to be in the Yankees' favor is their unrivaled track record of attracting (and keeping) MLB superstars. The most recent example of this is MVP favorite Aaron Judge, who tested the free agency waters last offseason before deciding to return to the Bronx.
However, an October 1 article from Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston explains that New York cannot employ the same free agency strategy with Soto as they did with Judge — or else they may lose Soto for good.
"[Yankees owner Hal] Steinbrenner previously waited until the last minute to give Aaron Judge what he wanted in free agency, ultimately convincing him not to leave," Beaston wrote.
"If he waits too long with Soto, the All-Star could very well be on his way across town to a Mets team that could use his bat, especially if they do not re-sign Pete Alonso."
Beaston later added, "If he thinks he can get it from the Mets, or any other team, he will leave the Yankees in the rear-view mirror."
That's a terrifying prospect for Yankees fans to consider. Thankfully, the fact that Steinbrenner met with Soto back in July shows that he appears to be taking a proactive approach.