Why MLB Analyst Believes Yankees Will See Early Playoff Exit
The New York Yankees and Kansas City Royals are all knotted up heading into Game 3 of a best-of-five ALDS. With the series shifting to Kansas City on Wednesday, one MLB Network analyst is skeptical about the Yankees’ chances of advancing to the ALCS.
Former two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award-winning infielder Harold Reynolds broke down Aaron Judge’s postseason struggles on an MLB Tonight segment, noting how the Royals’ pitching staff has effectively neutralized the slugger. The Yankees’ lack of offensive production behind Judge has enabled them to pitch around him and keep the ball in the yard, prompting Reynolds to make a bold prediction about the series.
“The Royals are gonna win this thing. I’ve been saying that,” Reynolds said. “I think they’ve been overlooked. Their style of play, their pitching and everything matches up. There are some matchups that are not good for certain teams. This is not a good matchup for the Yankees.”
New York’s offense has struggled against Kansas City’s pitching in the first two games, hitting a combined 3-for-19 with runners in scoring position and 9-for-43 with runners on base. They went 2-for-20 with runners on in Monday’s Game 2 defeat.
After facing two good starters in Michael Wacha and Cole Ragans, the Yankees confront another challenge in Seth Lugo for Game 3. On Sept. 10, Lugo threw seven shutout innings against the Bronx Bombers at Yankee Stadium, allowing just three hits—all singles, two of which were bloops by Gleyber Torres. He struck out 10 and walked none.
Judge, the AL MVP favorite, is 1-for-7 with an infield single, four strikeouts, two walks, and one run scored through the first two games. Meanwhile, the Yankees have contained Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., also an MVP candidate, holding him to 0-for-10 with four strikeouts. However, as MLB Network’s Chris Young noted, the Royals’ supporting cast has been more productive than the Yankees’ outside of the two superstars thus far.
Maikel García and Michael Massey are both batting .400 in the postseason, while Garrett Hampson is 3-for-3 with three RBIs this series. Veteran Tommy Pham has delivered in clutch moments for Kansas City, while MJ Melendez and Salvador Pérez produced home runs at Yankee Stadium.
Clarke Schmidt, set to take the mound opposite Lugo in Game 3, discussed the challenges posed by the Royals' offense during Tuesday's media availability.
“They don’t strike out a lot, which kind of plays really well in a playoff format,” Schmidt said. “When you don’t have a lot of swing-and-miss and you’re able to move guys over and do the small things right, I think it can really bode well in situations like this. Obviously, a tall task and a challenge, but nothing that I don’t welcome.”
Aside from Juan Soto, who went 3-for-5 in Game 1 but was hitless in Game 2, the Yankees' lineup has struggled to consistently deliver in key moments. Unless the Royals begin making uncharacteristic mistakes in the zone to Judge, Reynolds believes the other eight Yankees' hitters will need to step up and be the difference to advance.