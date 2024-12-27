Will New York Yankees Make Unpopular Decision at Third Base?
By no means should the New York Yankees count on this plan - but it's a possibility.
While the Yankees still appear to be in on adding another infielder to either fill second or third base, they spent big on left-handed starter Max Fried (eight-years, $218 million), first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (one-year, $12.5 million) and are on the hook for $47.5 million of Cody Bellinger's contract.
For that, the Bronx Bombers are pretty close to their spending limit as they hope to remain under the $300 million luxury tax threshold to avoid paying a hefty penalty.
So lets say the Yankees don't sign Alex Bregman, bring back Gleyber Torres or trade for an impact infielder. That would mean they'd have to go with an internal option to play second or third base such as DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza. They also traded second base prospect Caleb Durbin, and lefty starter Nestor Cortes Jr., to acquire All-Star closer Devin Williams.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on Thursday that the Yankees could go with what they have, specifically naming LeMahieu as a third base option.
"Yankees people love Alex Bregman but question whether Yankee Stadium is right for him," Heyman wrote. "Possible they hope DJ LeMahieu regains health to fill 3B."
Relying on LeMahieu, who hasn't been healthy or close to the slugger he was prior to re-signing with the Yankees on a six-year, $90 million deal ahead of the 2021 season, is a big risk.
LeMahieu will be 37 in July and has dealt with injury and underperformance over the course of the past four seasons. He began the 2024 campaign on the injured list with a fractured foot and returned in late-May, but proceeded to hit an anemic .204 with a .527 OPS and just two home runs in 67 games.
A right hip impingement ended LeMahieu's season in early-September and kept him off the postseason roster throughout the Yankees' run to the World Series. He has two years and $30 million left on his deal.
Cabrera has been a productive player for the Yankees in a super utility role, which is where he has shown the most value. The Yankees could choose to platoon LeMahieu and Cabrera at third base to start the season, but they will likely be in the same boat as 2024 in looking for an external candidate to be plugged in at the hot corner at the trade deadline.
Last summer it was Jazz Chisholm Jr. who they acquired from the Miami Marlins at the deadline. Chisholm impressively learned to play third base on the fly and held his own. Now, he appears to be destined to go back to his natural position at second base with Torres likely to sign on with another team.
But why not just re-sign Torres? As of this date, the Yankees haven't been linked to a reunion with Torres.
Torres had a miserable first half of last season, but turned things on after the All-Star break and became a mainstay in the leadoff spot from late-July onward.
Torres is still just 28-years-old and has been a threat at the plate for the majority of his career. It's hard to envision Torres getting a big multi-year deal due to the tale of two halves he endured in 2024. The Yankees should try to reunite on a one-year or short-term deal with an option or opt-out given Torres is still young and could better position himself to re-enter the free agent market after a complete campaign.
The Yankees should not count on LeMahieu to be their starting third baseman in 2025, but it's still possible if they don't wind up splurging on Bregman or landing an infielder via trade.