Yankee Greats Blast Team's Defensive Meltdown in Heartbreaking World Series Loss

Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter didn't hold back after the Yankees let a five-run lead go in their Game 5 loss of the World Series that ended their season.

Logan VanDine

Oct 30, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) drops a fly ball during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees had one of their worst losses in recent memory on Wednesday, ending their hopes of capturing their first World Series since 2009.

In Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Bronx Bombers got off to a fast start as Aaron Judge blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first followed by a Jazz Chisholm Jr. solo shot that New York an instant 3-0 lead.

The Yankees seemed to be on cruise control from there, as an RBI single by Alex Verdugo in the bottom of the second inning and a solo shot by Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the third gave them a 5-0 lead. With Gerrit Cole having not allowed a single hit in the first four innings, a Game 6 back in Los Angeles was almost certain.

Stunningly, however, the Yankees' defense imploded which flipped the momentum completely.

A routine fly ball to center field was dropped by Judge, a throwing error to third base by Anthony Volpe and a miscue by Anthony Rizzo and Cole about who would cover first base for what would have been the final out in the inning opened the door for the Dodgers to get back into the game.

Los Angeles scored five runs in the fifth inning, which were all unearned, and went on to rally in the top of the eighth inning to shock the Yankees and win the World Series, 7-6.

New York's defensive meltdown was blasted by former franchise greats, Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.

"I don't know if I've ever quite seen an inning like this, especially in a World Series or postseason game," Jeter said after the game. "You can't make mistakes against a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers, that particular inning you gave them six outs."

Rodriguez went even farther into his criticism of his former team's dreadful loss in the Fall Classic.

"This is one of the greatest meltdowns that I've ever seen in 40 years," Rodriguez said.

Both Jeter and Rodriguez have been around the game of baseball for a while whether it's been playing, being an analyst, or in Jeter's case, once owning a major league club. So, their sharp criticism of this Yankees team cannot go unnoticed.

The way this game was going with their ace dominating for the most part in his outing and the offense getting off to a hot start, a Game 6 on Friday looked like it was going to happen.

Instead, the Yankees' season is now over, with plenty of offseason questions looming.

