Yankees Growing Concern Expected to Bounce Back This Season

Embattled New York Yankees' shortstop Anthony Volpe is creeping back into the offseason conversation after recent comments from Alex Rodriguez, but there are some who are downright optimistic about Volpe's 2026 season.

In a recent list of the top bounceback candidates from each MLB team, MLB's Bryan Hoch named Volpe for the Yankees, citing his underdiscussed injury during the young man's rough season.

"Volpe played through a left labrum tear that required offseason surgery, limiting him both offensively and defensively after a solid start to the season," Hoch wrote. "Even so, Volpe has been a constant presence, logging at least 153 games in each of his three Major League seasons while providing value on the bases and in the field."

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) during the third inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Manager Aaron Boone acknowledges he’d like to see Volpe get on base more consistently, but the Yankees point to his age, work ethic and postseason résumé -- including a World Series grand slam in 2024 -- as indicators that brighter days are still ahead."

Yankees' Faith in Volpe

Volpe is expected to return to shortstop when he is healthy again come summer, with current shortstop options Jose Caballero and Oswaldo Cabrera expected to fill in in the meantime. It's unclear how much Volpe's injury -- which was reportedly an issue for him beginning in May 2025 -- affected his season.

“For the noise around him this year and the struggles he went through defensively in the middle of the season,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, via MLB. “I think it’s really important to know how good he was the final two months, which is more in line -- defensively speaking -- with who he’s been these first few years.”

Volpe's Record Overall

Sep 30, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On the other hand, Volpe has not put up the kind of numbers the Yankees need from him at really any point in his short career so far, with A-Rod drawing attention to his high strikeout rate over the last three seasons. He batted .212 in 2025 with all those fielding errors, and where his speed helped him steal bases in the minors, he has struggled to get on base in the first place in the majors.

If they do stick to Volpe, the Yankees will need him to step his game up. The offseason so far implies that they are running back the same roster in 2026 (possibly without Cody Bellinger in the outfield this time), and the infield bats leave much to be desired already. Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm at first and second give fans a lot to look forward to (if Chisholm is still a Yankee), but Gold Glove-caliber defender Ryan McMahon's bat isn't up to stuff yet either.

Hopefully, Volpe will give the Yankees something to celebrate after some time away and a shoulder back in working order.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!