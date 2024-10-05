Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Aaron Boone Explains Decision to Start Verdugo Over Dominguez

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained the team's thought process behind starting Alex Verdugo over Jasson Dominguez in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Sep 26, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Alex Verdugo (24) reacts after his solo home run during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees are prioritizing this area of the diamond in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.

The Yankees are starting veteran Alex Verdugo in left field over promising rookie Jasson Dominguez to kick off postseason play.

Prior to Game 1, Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained the decision to go with Verdugo instead of Dominguez.

"i just felt like this was the way to go for Game 1," Boone said. "Obviously Alex has been tremendous for us defensively. Even though it's been up and down for him in the second half offensively, I still feel like there's a really good hitter in there who can provide something for us as the bottom (of the lineup)."

Boone also said it was a "fairly" easy call to start Verdugo in Game 1.

The Yankees ultimately opted to go with defense and experience over Dominguez's offensive upside. That being said, Dominguez is still on the ALDS roster and should have a chance to contribute in the postseason.

“Dugie is a veteran in this league, playoff experience, outstanding defensively. Yeah, that all factors in,” Boone said. “That doesn’t mean Jasson’s not going to play a big role, kick in an opportunity and still impact us in some way shape or form.”

Dominguez, the Yankees' No. 1 ranked prospect, was initially called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on September 9 to take over starting left field duties. But he was unable to make a major impact offensively and had some misplays on defense, which led to the Yankees' decision to go back to Verdugo for now.

