Yankees' Aaron Judge Breaks Silence on Personal Hitting Coach's Critical Comments
The New York Yankees’ current stretch of poor play has subjected them to criticism.
While that’s to be expected from fans and select media, a scathing comment from Richard Schenck, Aaron Judge’s personal hitting instructor, prompted a response from both Judge and his manager.
On July 4, Schenck replied to an X post from The YES Network that compared Judge’s hitting stats in wins compared to losses this season, writing, “They’ve lost 13 out of 18 while he’s hitting like an MVP[.] The Yankees' offensive player development is terrible.”
The post received over 600,000 views in less than two days. And it has caused so much chatter from the Yankees' fanbase that Judge was asked by reporters about Schenck's comments prior to Friday’s 5-3 defeat to the Boston Red Sox.
“It doesn’t involve me, to be honest,” Judge said, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “It’s somebody else making a comment. I’m not going to comment for somebody else. … I’ve got no control over what another person does. It’s out of my control. I’ve got nothing for you.”
Judge also noted that he’s still working with Schenck (who does not work for the Yankees in any capacity), “every two weeks.” Typically, Schenck will travel to meet the Yankees either at home or on the road, then he and Judge will work together in a batting cage away from whatever MLB stadium the Yankees are playing at.
Judge has been working with Schenck for nearly a decade and has credited the hitting instructor for helping to tighten his swing after his rookie season.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone echoed his superstar outfielder's words when asked about Schenck’s comments on Friday.
“People are going to say things, and certainly everyone is entitled to their opinion,” Boone said to reporters. “Especially when you go through a tough stretch and you wear this uniform, I know people are going to take shots and things like that.”
Boone added, “You can’t get all consumed with all that stuff. We’ve got enough to worry about, making sure we’re buttoned up and putting our best foot forward every day. So that’s the focus.”
While Schenck’s comments surely ruffled some feathers, a Yankees' winning streak will render them easily forgotten.