Yankees' Aaron Judge Breaks Silence on Trade Deadline, Sends Message to Front Office
The captain is lobbying for some upgrades.
New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge sent a clear message to his team's front office ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
At All-Star week in Arlington, Texas, Judge was asked about the Yankees' plans at the deadline. And while he says his club has been "great," he would be happy to see reinforcements join the roster in the coming weeks to help out down the stretch of the season.
“We’re the Yankees,” Judge told reporters ahead of the All-Star Game at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. “We’re going to try to put ourselves in the best position. And the front office will go out and fill the holes where we need them.
“But we got a great group so far, and we’ll take any help we can get.”
The Yankees went 58-40 in the first-half, and are just a game behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, but entered a month-long swoon beginning in mid-June. During this span, New York's holes were glaring, particularly in the bullpen and at third base. Left fielder Alex Verdugo and shortstop Anthony Volpe have also struggled immensely at the plate after hot starts to the 2024 campaign.
It wouldn't be the craziest blue print for GM Brian Cashman to add a third baseman and/or left fielder at the deadline to upgrade what has been a top heavy lineup beyond Judge and Soto. Luckily, rookie Ben Rice has been a nice surprise, seemingly solidifying his claim to the Yankees' starting first base job following an injury to Anthony Rizzo, who fractured his forearm on June 16. Big bopper Giancarlo Stanton should be returning from the IL in the near future as well, which will provide a boost to the Bronx Bombers' offense.
The Yankees are also targeting bullpen help, a major area of need. They could potentially use a starter as their rotation has slipped, and ace Gerrit Cole is still easing his way back into action after missing three months with an elbow injury.
New York started the season with a 50-22 record, but have lost 26 of their last 34 games. They nearly swept the Orioles at Camden Yards to close out the first-half, however, a melt down in the ninth inning after misplays by Volpe and Verdugo saw a walk-off defeat in the final game before the All-Star break. The Yankees are looking to turn things around in the second act of the year, and they could use some help via trade acquisitions by the end of the month.