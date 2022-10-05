'CLEAN HOME RUN KING': Roger Maris Jr. Congratulates Aaron Judge on 62nd Home Run

When Aaron Judge whacked his 61st home run of the year in Toronto last week, tying Roger Maris for the most homers in a single season in American League history, Maris' son triggered a debate on social media with his comments about steroids and baseball's record books.

Maris Jr. said Judge should be revered and celebrated as the single-season home run champ that night, adding that sluggers Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa—who were all connected to performance enhancing drugs—are illegitimate.

After Judge broke his tie with Maris, belting his 62nd home run at Globe Life Field in Texas on Tuesday night, Maris Jr. doubled down, tweeting the following:

"Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!"

Maris Jr. had previously posted on Twitter that "baseball should consider making two separate home run records. PED home runs and home runs."

That's the beauty of the debate. Some fans may consider Judge's 62nd home run the record. Others may side with the PED era, giving Bonds credit for the home run record.

Regardless of what Bonds, McGwire and Sosa did behind the scenes, and all opinions on the steroid era, Judge's season will go down as one of the best in baseball history. Further, Judge now holds the franchise record, hitting more home runs in a single season than any other player in the history of this illustrious franchise. Those two facts are indisputable.

