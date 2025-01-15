Yankees Acquire Promising Pitching Prospect From Cubs
After acquiring Cody Bellinger earlier in the offseason, the New York Yankees have made another trade with the Chicago Cubs.
On Wednesday, the Bronx Bombers announced that they have traded for Cubs right-hander Michael Arias in exchange for cash considerations. Arias, 23, was designated for assignment on Monday by the North Siders to make room for newly-signed reliever Colin Rea; in contrast, the Yankees have multiple open spots on their 40-man roster, so they don't have to make any corresponding moves.
Prior to the DFA and subsequent trade, Arias was ranked as the Cubs' No. 18 prospect on MLB Pipeline. Last season, the righty went 6-2 with a 4.77 ERA and 1.86 WHIP across both Double-A and Triple-A; with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, Arias had a 5.45 ERA and 2.09 WHIP, with a whopping 36 walks against 46 strikeouts.
Needless to say, the 23-year-old has serious control issues, but perhaps that is a byproduct of his unique throwing motion, which is nearly a sidearm slot; while this makes throwing accurately more difficult, it also allows him to deceive batters. Arias's low arm slot is complimented by an upper-90s fastball, a mid-80s slider with excellent movement, and an upper-80s changeup that drops off the table. The sheer stuff of his pitch mix, along with the sidearm delivery, can make Arias a strikeout machine if he can consistently find the strike zone.
This player profile is nothing new to the Yankees, as 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil has overcome similar control issues to become a devastating power pitcher; the Bronx Bombers also found success with relievers Tim Hill and Jake Cousins last year, both of whom boast funky deliveries that make them very difficult for hitters to pick up. Given this track record, as well as the pedigree of pitching coach Matt Blake, the Yankees may be one of the best destinations for Arias to reach his full potential.
New York's farm system has been ranked near the bottom of the league recently due to the graduation of prospects (like Jasson Dominguez) or including futures in trades (Caleb Durbin for Devin Williams). However, getting an electric arm like Arias - without having to give up any players in return - should surely add a jolt.