Yankees Acquire Promising Pitching Prospect From Cubs

RHP Michael Arias was DFA'd by the Cubs to make way for Colin Rea.



I'm intrigued by his stuff on the waiver wire

🔥 High-90s FS (96.1 mph avg.)

⬆️ Progressing SL & CH



Arias' near-sidearm slot creates issues with SL consistency, but the upside is appealing. pic.twitter.com/NzamtLY64M